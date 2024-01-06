Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Senators on January 6?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Derek Ryan a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ryan stats and insights
- Ryan has scored in two of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Ryan has no points on the power play.
- Ryan averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|5:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|8:04
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:23
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.