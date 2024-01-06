Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 6?
Should you wager on Dillon Dube to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- Dube has scored in three of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Dube has scored one goal on the power play.
- Dube's shooting percentage is 7.9%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Dube recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:24
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:19
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
