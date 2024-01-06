Will Drexel be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Drexel's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Drexel's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Drexel ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 3-0 NR NR 146

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel's best wins

Drexel notched its best win of the season on December 2 by registering a 57-55 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, a top 50 team in the RPI. Amari Williams, as the leading point-getter in the win over Villanova, put up 12 points, while Luke House was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

78-63 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 91/RPI) on January 4

74-72 on the road over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on November 11

71-52 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 178/RPI) on December 16

62-52 at home over Queens (No. 222/RPI) on November 19

65-47 at home over Fairfield (No. 232/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drexel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Drexel has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Drexel has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

The Dragons have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Drexel has the 295th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Dragons have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Drexel's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Drexel's next game

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Drexel Dragons

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Drexel games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.