When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Duquesne be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-2 NR NR 43

Duquesne's best wins

Duquesne's signature win of the season came against the Bradley Braves, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to the RPI. Duquesne registered the 69-67 neutral-site win on December 18. Andrei Savrasov, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Bradley, put up 15 points, while David Dixon was second on the squad with 12.

Next best wins

90-72 over Charleston (SC) (No. 59/RPI) on November 10

66-62 at home over UC Irvine (No. 67/RPI) on November 29

79-77 at home over Cleveland State (No. 158/RPI) on November 6

68-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 170/RPI) on December 8

85-72 on the road over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 6

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Dukes have three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the fifth-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 46th-most.

Schedule insights

Duquesne faces the 69th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Dukes' 17 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

Duquesne has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. Dayton Flyers

Duquesne Dukes vs. Dayton Flyers Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN2

