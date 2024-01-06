Can we expect Dylan Cozens scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

In six of 37 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in two games against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:40 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:11 Home W 3-2 OT 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:06 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 16:04 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 15:16 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

