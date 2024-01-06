Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
Can we expect Dylan Cozens scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- In six of 37 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted six shots in two games against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.2% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/31/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|16:04
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|15:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
