Dylan Cozens will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Considering a wager on Cozens? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Dylan Cozens vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 15:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In six of 37 games this year, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Cozens has a point in 15 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

Cozens has an assist in 11 of 37 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Cozens goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Cozens having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 37 Games 5 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

