For bracketology analysis on Eastern Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Eastern Washington ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-0 NR NR 101

Eastern Washington's best wins

Against the Portland State Vikings on December 28, Eastern Washington registered its signature win of the season, which was a 91-57 home victory. Cedric Coward led the way against Portland State, putting up 21 points. Second on the team was Dane Erikstrup with 18 points.

Next best wins

91-83 at home over North Dakota State (No. 226/RPI) on January 6

73-68 on the road over Air Force (No. 288/RPI) on December 9

93-79 on the road over South Dakota (No. 314/RPI) on January 3

87-61 at home over Sacramento State (No. 322/RPI) on December 30

62-53 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 18

Eastern Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Eastern Washington has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Eastern Washington has been handed the 89th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Eagles' 16 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Of EWU's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Eastern Washington's next game

Matchup: Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM ET Location: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

