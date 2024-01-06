Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 6?
Should you bet on Elias Lindholm to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In seven of 38 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Lindholm's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|23:10
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:56
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Flames vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
