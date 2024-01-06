Should you bet on Elias Lindholm to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In seven of 38 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated two goals and three assists.

Lindholm's shooting percentage is 7.8%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away W 6-3 1/2/2024 Wild 1 0 1 21:15 Away W 3-1 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:02 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:58 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 1 0 1 24:56 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:41 Away L 5-4 OT

Flames vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

