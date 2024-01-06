Should you bet on Erik Haula to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

  • In seven of 32 games this season, Haula has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 4-2
1/3/2024 Capitals 2 0 2 20:42 Away W 6-3
12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 5-2
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:46 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:07 Away W 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

