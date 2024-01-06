The New Jersey Devils, including Erik Haula, take the ice Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Haula? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Erik Haula vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Haula Season Stats Insights

Haula has averaged 13:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Haula has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Haula has a point in 14 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Haula has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Haula hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Haula going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +46.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 32 Games 3 18 Points 1 8 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

