Should you bet on Erik Johnson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken five shots in two games versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 6-1
12/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:14 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:10 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:42 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 2-0
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:01 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 3-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

