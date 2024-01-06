Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 6?
Should you bet on Erik Johnson to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in three of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken five shots in two games versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Away
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
