For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard has scored in eight of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:00 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 1 0 1 29:01 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 21:51 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:06 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

