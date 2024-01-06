Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Does a bet on Bouchard interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Bouchard vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 22:41 on the ice per game.

In eight of 35 games this season, Bouchard has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bouchard has a point in 25 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points eight times.

In 20 of 35 games this season, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

There is a 57.1% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 35 Games 2 36 Points 0 9 Goals 0 27 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.