In the upcoming game against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Evander Kane to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In 12 of 34 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Kane has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:14 Home W 5-2 12/31/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:52 Away W 7-2 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:02 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:40 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:14 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:37 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:34 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

