The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Kane interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Evander Kane vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 17:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In 12 of 34 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kane has a point in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Kane has an assist in eight of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Kane goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 122 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 34 Games 2 23 Points 2 14 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

