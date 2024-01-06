In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Fabian Zetterlund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in 11 of 39 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 12.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 2-1 1/2/2024 Red Wings 1 1 0 20:55 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

