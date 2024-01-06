Saturday's contest features the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) and the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) squaring off at Rothman Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 77-74 victory for Fairleigh Dickinson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: YES

Where: Teaneck, New Jersey

Venue: Rothman Center

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Le Moyne 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne

Computer Predicted Spread: Fairleigh Dickinson (-3.0)

Fairleigh Dickinson (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-7-0 against the spread, while Le Moyne's ATS record this season is 7-3-1. The Knights have gone over the point total in eight games, while Dolphins games have gone over five times. Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests, while Le Moyne has gone 7-2-1 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights are being outscored by 2.0 points per game with a -30 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 81.1 per contest (351st in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It is pulling down 37.2 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.2 per outing.

Fairleigh Dickinson connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 9.0 its opponents make while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.

The Knights average 93.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (217th in college basketball), and allow 95.6 points per 100 possessions (307th in college basketball).

Fairleigh Dickinson forces 13.5 turnovers per game (73rd in college basketball) while committing 12.7 (270th in college basketball action).

Le Moyne Performance Insights

The Dolphins score 73.9 points per game (207th in college basketball) and concede 73.6 (241st in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The 32.1 rebounds per game Le Moyne accumulates rank 342nd in the nation, 8.9 fewer than the 41.0 its opponents record.

Le Moyne connects on 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.1 on average.

Le Moyne has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (85th in college basketball), 5.1 fewer than the 15.7 it forces (16th in college basketball).

