The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rothman Center. The game airs on YES.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne matchup.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: YES

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fairleigh Dickinson Moneyline Le Moyne Moneyline FanDuel Fairleigh Dickinson (-4.5) 157.5 -196 +158

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends

Fairleigh Dickinson is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Knights' 13 games have hit the over.

Le Moyne is 7-3-1 ATS this year.

The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

