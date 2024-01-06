Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rothman Center. The game airs on YES.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne matchup.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fairleigh Dickinson Moneyline
|Le Moyne Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Fairleigh Dickinson (-4.5)
|157.5
|-196
|+158
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 6-7-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Knights' 13 games have hit the over.
- Le Moyne is 7-3-1 ATS this year.
- The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
