The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rothman Center as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on YES. The matchup's over/under is 157.5.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fairleigh Dickinson -4.5 157.5

Fairleigh Dickinson vs Le Moyne Betting Records & Stats

The Knights have gone 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -189.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.4% chance of a victory for the Knights.

Le Moyne is 7-3-1 ATS this season.

This season, the Dolphins have been victorious one time in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

Le Moyne has an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fairleigh Dickinson 7 53.8% 79.1 153 81.1 154.7 153.3 Le Moyne 2 18.2% 73.9 153 73.6 154.7 146

Additional Fairleigh Dickinson vs Le Moyne Insights & Trends

The Knights average 5.5 more points per game (79.1) than the Dolphins give up (73.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when putting up more than 73.6 points.

The Dolphins put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 81.1 the Knights allow.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fairleigh Dickinson 6-7-0 0-0 8-5-0 Le Moyne 7-3-1 6-2-1 5-6-0

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Home/Away Splits

Fairleigh Dickinson Le Moyne 3-2 Home Record 4-0 3-6 Away Record 1-9 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-1 90.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.3 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

