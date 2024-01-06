Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-9, 0-1 NEC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-9, 0-0 NEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rothman Center as 4.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on YES. The matchup's over/under is 157.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Where: Teaneck, New Jersey
- Venue: Rothman Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-4.5
|157.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fairleigh Dickinson vs Le Moyne Betting Records & Stats
- The Knights have gone 6-7-0 ATS this season.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -189.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.4% chance of a victory for the Knights.
- Le Moyne is 7-3-1 ATS this season.
- This season, the Dolphins have been victorious one time in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.
- Le Moyne has an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 157.5
|% of Games Over 157.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|53.8%
|79.1
|153
|81.1
|154.7
|153.3
|Le Moyne
|2
|18.2%
|73.9
|153
|73.6
|154.7
|146
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Fairleigh Dickinson vs Le Moyne Insights & Trends
- The Knights average 5.5 more points per game (79.1) than the Dolphins give up (73.6).
- Fairleigh Dickinson has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when putting up more than 73.6 points.
- The Dolphins put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 81.1 the Knights allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|6-7-0
|0-0
|8-5-0
|Le Moyne
|7-3-1
|6-2-1
|5-6-0
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Le Moyne Home/Away Splits
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|Le Moyne
|3-2
|Home Record
|4-0
|3-6
|Away Record
|1-9
|1-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-0-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-1
|90.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.3
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|3-0-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|0-1-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.