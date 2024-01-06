The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Zadina find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadina stats and insights

  • Zadina has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 2-1
1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:33 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:32 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:34 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.