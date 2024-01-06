How to Watch the Flames vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames (17-16-5), winners of three games in a row, travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6) -- who've lost four straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Catch the action on NHL Network and NBCS-PH as the Flames attempt to knock off the Flyers.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Flames vs Flyers Additional Info
|Flames vs Flyers Prediction
|Flames vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Flyers Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Flames vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|Flyers
|4-3 CGY
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 20th in goals against, giving up 120 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Flames' 116 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Blake Coleman
|38
|15
|14
|29
|21
|27
|41.2%
|Nazem Kadri
|38
|11
|16
|27
|32
|25
|48.6%
|Elias Lindholm
|38
|8
|17
|25
|16
|25
|55.6%
|Yegor Sharangovich
|38
|12
|13
|25
|18
|9
|33.3%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|37
|7
|15
|22
|11
|10
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- The Flyers' 110 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|38
|20
|16
|36
|12
|24
|30.6%
|Joel Farabee
|38
|12
|17
|29
|13
|11
|41.9%
|Sean Couturier
|36
|9
|17
|26
|19
|30
|51.8%
|Travis Sanheim
|37
|4
|21
|25
|29
|20
|-
|Owen Tippett
|38
|12
|10
|22
|12
|15
|40.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.