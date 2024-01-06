The Calgary Flames (17-16-5), winners of three games in a row, travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6) -- who've lost four straight -- on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch the action on NHL Network and NBCS-PH as the Flames attempt to knock off the Flyers.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Flames vs Flyers Additional Info

Flames vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/31/2023 Flames Flyers 4-3 CGY

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 20th in goals against, giving up 120 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Flames' 116 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Flames have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals during that span.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Blake Coleman 38 15 14 29 21 27 41.2% Nazem Kadri 38 11 16 27 32 25 48.6% Elias Lindholm 38 8 17 25 16 25 55.6% Yegor Sharangovich 38 12 13 25 18 9 33.3% Andrew Mangiapane 37 7 15 22 11 10 0%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Flyers' 110 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players