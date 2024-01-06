The Calgary Flames (17-16-5) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in a projected tight matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6), who have -105 odds, on Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-PH.

Flames vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Flames vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Flames vs Flyers Additional Info

Flames vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Calgary and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 24 of 38 games this season.

The Flames are 8-8 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Flyers have been an underdog in 28 games this season, with 14 upset wins (50.0%).

Calgary is 8-8 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Philadelphia is 14-14 when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Flames Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.1 3.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.30 2.30 5 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.70 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.70 2 5.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.1 3.30 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.30 2.30 5 14.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 4-5-1 6.1 2.70 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.70 2 5.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

