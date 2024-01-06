A pair of streaking squads face off when the Calgary Flames (17-16-5) go on the road to play the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-PH. The Flames have won three straight, while the Flyers are on a four-game losing streak.

In the last 10 games, the Flames have gone 6-2-2 while totaling 33 total goals (five power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have given up 23 goals.

The Flyers' offense has scored 27 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 27 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored two goals (5.7%). They are 4-3-3 over those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Flames vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Flyers 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-105)

Flyers (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Flames vs Flyers Additional Info

Flames Splits and Trends

The Flames are 3-5-8 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-16-5 overall record.

In the 12 games Calgary has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 7-4-1 record (good for 15 points).

In the five games this season the Flames registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Calgary has scored a pair of goals in 10 games this season (2-6-2 record, six points).

The Flames have scored three or more goals 22 times, and are 15-4-3 in those games (to register 33 points).

In the 11 games when Calgary has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 5-4-2.

In the 22 games when it outshot its opponent, Calgary is 10-9-3 (23 points).

The Flames' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Flames went 6-7-2 in those contests (14 points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a record of 19-13-6 this season and are 6-6-12 in overtime games.

Philadelphia has earned 12 points (4-5-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the five games this season the Flyers ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

When Philadelphia has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-7-2 record).

The Flyers have scored more than two goals 20 times, earning 33 points from those matchups (15-2-3).

This season, Philadelphia has recorded a single power-play goal in six games and picked up six points with a record of 3-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 10-6-5 (25 points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 19th 3.05 Goals Scored 2.89 25th 17th 3.16 Goals Allowed 2.76 8th 11th 32 Shots 32.8 7th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 30th 12.4% Power Play % 9.84% 32nd 5th 84.75% Penalty Kill % 85.95% 2nd

Flames vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

