Blake Coleman and Travis Konecny are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Calgary Flames meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Flames vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Flames Players to Watch

Coleman has been a major player for Calgary this season, collecting 29 points in 38 games.

Nazem Kadri has picked up 27 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 16 assists.

Yegor Sharangovich has 25 points for Calgary, via 12 goals and 13 assists.

Daniel Vladar's record is 6-4-2. He has given up 39 goals (3.36 goals against average) and racked up 307 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Philadelphia's Konecny has collected 16 assists and 20 goals in 38 games. That's good for 36 points.

Joel Farabee is a top scorer for Philadelphia, with 29 total points this season. In 38 games, he has netted 12 goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Sean Couturier has nine goals and 17 assists, for a season point total of 26.

In the crease, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson is 9-5-3 this season, collecting 395 saves and permitting 42 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (29th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flames Rank Flames AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 19th 3.05 Goals Scored 2.89 25th 17th 3.16 Goals Allowed 2.76 8th 11th 32 Shots 32.8 7th 10th 29.6 Shots Allowed 28.9 6th 30th 12.4% Power Play % 9.84% 32nd 5th 84.75% Penalty Kill % 85.95% 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.