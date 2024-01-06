The Calgary Flames (17-16-5) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6), who have lost four in a row, on Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-PH.

Flames vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-115) Flyers (-105) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Flames Betting Insights

The Flames have compiled an 8-8 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Calgary has an 8-8 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Calgary and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 24 of 38 games this season.

Flyers Betting Insights

The Flyers have been made an underdog 28 times this season, and won 14, or 50.0%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 14-14, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Flyers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

Philadelphia has played 19 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Flames vs. Flyers Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 116 (19th) Goals 110 (23rd) 120 (20th) Goals Allowed 105 (8th) 15 (29th) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (2nd)

Flames Advanced Stats

Calgary has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-2-2 overall.

Calgary hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

The Flames have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Flames' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Flames' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 116 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Flames have allowed 120 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-4) ranks them 19th in the league.

Flyers Advanced Stats

Philadelphia possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while going 4-3-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Four of Philadelphia's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Flyers have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, Flyers' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Flyers' 110 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

The Flyers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 105 goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

Their +5 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

