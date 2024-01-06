Flames vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (17-16-5) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-6), who have lost four in a row, on Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-PH.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Flames vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-115)
|Flyers (-105)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Flames Betting Insights
- The Flames have compiled an 8-8 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Calgary has an 8-8 record (winning 50.0% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Calgary and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 24 of 38 games this season.
Flyers Betting Insights
- The Flyers have been made an underdog 28 times this season, and won 14, or 50.0%, of those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 14-14, a 50.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Flyers, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Philadelphia has played 19 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Flames vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Flames vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|116 (19th)
|Goals
|110 (23rd)
|120 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (8th)
|15 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (31st)
|18 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (2nd)
Flames Advanced Stats
- Calgary has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-2-2 overall.
- Calgary hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- The Flames have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Flames' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Flames' 3.0 average goals per game add up to 116 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Flames have allowed 120 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-4) ranks them 19th in the league.
Flyers Advanced Stats
- Philadelphia possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while going 4-3-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- Four of Philadelphia's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Flyers have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- In their last 10 games, Flyers' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Flyers' 110 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- The Flyers have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 105 goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- Their +5 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.