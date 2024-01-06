Top Player Prop Bets for Flames vs. Flyers on January 6, 2024
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Blake Coleman, Travis Konecny and others in the Calgary Flames-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Flames vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Flames vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Coleman has been vital to Calgary this season, with 29 points in 38 games.
Coleman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Jan. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Nazem Kadri is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 38 games, with 11 goals and 16 assists.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Elias Lindholm has 25 total points for Calgary, with eight goals and 17 assists.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Predators
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Konecny's 36 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has 20 goals and 16 assists in 38 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Oilers
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Joel Farabee Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Joel Farabee has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.
Farabee Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Jan. 4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Oilers
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.