Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Blake Coleman, Travis Konecny and others in the Calgary Flames-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Flames vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH

NHL Network and NBCS-PH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Coleman has been vital to Calgary this season, with 29 points in 38 games.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Jan. 4 1 1 2 4 at Wild Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Kings Dec. 23 2 0 2 4

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Nazem Kadri is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 38 games, with 11 goals and 16 assists.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 at Wild Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Kings Dec. 23 0 0 0 4

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Elias Lindholm has 25 total points for Calgary, with eight goals and 17 assists.

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Jan. 4 0 1 1 2 at Wild Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Kings Dec. 23 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Konecny's 36 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has 20 goals and 16 assists in 38 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Jan. 4 2 0 2 7 at Oilers Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 at Flames Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Kraken Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 28 0 1 1 2

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Joel Farabee has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Jan. 4 0 2 2 4 at Oilers Jan. 2 0 2 2 3 at Flames Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Kraken Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 28 1 1 2 1

