Saturday's contest between the Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) and La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) going head to head at Rose Hill Gymnasium has a projected final score of 76-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Fordham, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Fordham vs. La Salle Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 76, La Salle 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Fordham vs. La Salle

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-0.3)

Fordham (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Fordham is 4-7-0 against the spread, while La Salle's ATS record this season is 5-7-0. The Rams have an 8-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Explorers have a record of 6-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Fordham is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests, while La Salle has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allow 73.9 per outing (255th in college basketball).

Fordham prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is recording 39.1 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.4 per outing.

Fordham connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc (225th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.8%.

The Rams average 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (276th in college basketball), and give up 87.8 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

Fordham has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 15.0 it forces on average (27th in college basketball).

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.7 points per game (145th in college basketball) and give up 72.1 per outing (201st in college basketball).

La Salle falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It grabs 34.9 rebounds per game (250th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.9.

La Salle connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.2% from deep (108th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.1%.

La Salle has won the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.4 (27th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (202nd in college basketball).

