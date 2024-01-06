The Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) are welcoming in the La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 foes at Rose Hill Gymnasium, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fordham Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Explorers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Fordham shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.
  • The Rams are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 248th.
  • The 76.2 points per game the Rams put up are just 4.1 more points than the Explorers allow (72.1).
  • When Fordham scores more than 72.1 points, it is 5-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle Stats Insights

  • This season, La Salle has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 294th.
  • The Explorers put up an average of 76.7 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.9 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • When La Salle gives up fewer than 76.2 points, it is 7-1.

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fordham put up 74.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
  • The Rams gave up 65.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Fordham averaged 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in away games (30.0%).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

  • La Salle is scoring fewer points at home (74.7 per game) than away (77.3).
  • At home, the Explorers concede 64.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 84.0.
  • La Salle knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (10.3). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Cent. Conn. St. L 82-80 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/30/2023 Columbia W 87-78 Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ George Washington W 119-113 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/6/2024 La Salle - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/13/2024 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
1/17/2024 Davidson - Rose Hill Gymnasium

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Rosemont W 107-41 Tom Gola Arena
12/30/2023 Howard L 71-66 Tom Gola Arena
1/3/2024 George Mason L 77-62 Tom Gola Arena
1/6/2024 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/10/2024 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center
1/13/2024 VCU - Tom Gola Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.