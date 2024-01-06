How to Watch Fordham vs. La Salle on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) are welcoming in the La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 foes at Rose Hill Gymnasium, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: USA Network
Fordham Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Explorers' opponents have hit.
- In games Fordham shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.
- The Rams are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 248th.
- The 76.2 points per game the Rams put up are just 4.1 more points than the Explorers allow (72.1).
- When Fordham scores more than 72.1 points, it is 5-4.
La Salle Stats Insights
- This season, La Salle has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 294th.
- The Explorers put up an average of 76.7 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.9 the Rams allow to opponents.
- When La Salle gives up fewer than 76.2 points, it is 7-1.
Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Fordham put up 74.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
- The Rams gave up 65.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.
- At home, Fordham averaged 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in away games (30.0%).
La Salle Home & Away Comparison
- La Salle is scoring fewer points at home (74.7 per game) than away (77.3).
- At home, the Explorers concede 64.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 84.0.
- La Salle knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (10.3). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.6%).
Fordham Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|L 82-80
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Columbia
|W 87-78
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ George Washington
|W 119-113
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|La Salle
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|1/17/2024
|Davidson
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Rosemont
|W 107-41
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/30/2023
|Howard
|L 71-66
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/3/2024
|George Mason
|L 77-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/10/2024
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|1/13/2024
|VCU
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
