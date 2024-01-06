The Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) are welcoming in the La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) for a matchup of A-10 foes at Rose Hill Gymnasium, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Fordham Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Explorers' opponents have hit.

In games Fordham shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 2-3 overall.

The Rams are the 77th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Explorers rank 248th.

The 76.2 points per game the Rams put up are just 4.1 more points than the Explorers allow (72.1).

When Fordham scores more than 72.1 points, it is 5-4.

La Salle Stats Insights

This season, La Salle has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Explorers put up an average of 76.7 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.9 the Rams allow to opponents.

When La Salle gives up fewer than 76.2 points, it is 7-1.

Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham put up 74.3 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.

The Rams gave up 65.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.6 when playing on the road.

At home, Fordham averaged 1.2 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to in away games (30.0%).

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

La Salle is scoring fewer points at home (74.7 per game) than away (77.3).

At home, the Explorers concede 64.7 points per game. On the road, they give up 84.0.

La Salle knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (10.3). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (33.6%).

Fordham Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Cent. Conn. St. L 82-80 Rose Hill Gymnasium 12/30/2023 Columbia W 87-78 Rose Hill Gymnasium 1/3/2024 @ George Washington W 119-113 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center 1/6/2024 La Salle - Rose Hill Gymnasium 1/13/2024 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center 1/17/2024 Davidson - Rose Hill Gymnasium

La Salle Upcoming Schedule