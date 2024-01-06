Fordham vs. La Salle: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's A-10 slate will see the Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) hit the court against the La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at 12:00 PM ET on USA.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fordham vs. La Salle matchup.
Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: USA
Fordham vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fordham Moneyline
|La Salle Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fordham (-4.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Fordham (-4.5)
|145.5
|-205
|+168
Fordham vs. La Salle Betting Trends
- Fordham has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
- Rams games have hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.
- La Salle is 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- In the Explorers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
