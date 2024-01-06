Saturday's A-10 slate will see the Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) hit the court against the La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at 12:00 PM ET on USA.

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: USA

Fordham vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Fordham Moneyline La Salle Moneyline BetMGM Fordham (-4.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fordham (-4.5) 145.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Fordham vs. La Salle Betting Trends

Fordham has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

Rams games have hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

La Salle is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

In the Explorers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

