Will Fordham be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Fordham's complete tournament resume.

How Fordham ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 227

Fordham's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Fordham took down the North Texas Mean Green in a 60-59 win on December 10. Antrell Charlton, as the top point-getter in the win over North Texas, recorded 10 points, while Joshua Rivera was second on the team with eight.

Next best wins

119-113 on the road over George Washington (No. 160/RPI) on January 3

77-64 over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on November 17

87-78 at home over Columbia (No. 224/RPI) on December 30

93-61 at home over Manhattan (No. 258/RPI) on November 27

68-64 at home over Wagner (No. 277/RPI) on November 6

Fordham's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-5

Based on the RPI, the Rams have five losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Fordham has been given the 279th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rams have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and none against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Fordham has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Fordham's next game

Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Fordham Rams Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV Channel: USA

