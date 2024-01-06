Fordham vs. La Salle January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (9-3, 0-0 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 squad, the Fordham Rams (5-7, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via USA.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Fordham vs. La Salle Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: USA
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Fordham Players to Watch
- Abdou Tsimbila: 10.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 6.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
La Salle Players to Watch
- Khalil Brantley: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anwar Gill: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rokas Jocius: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Fordham vs. La Salle Stat Comparison
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|La Salle AVG
|La Salle Rank
|254th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|78.8
|95th
|165th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|126th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|36.1
|211th
|33rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|279th
|212th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|50th
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|16.7
|41st
|337th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|9.7
|41st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.