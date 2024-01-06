The La Salle Explorers (9-3, 0-0 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 squad, the Fordham Rams (5-7, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via USA.

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Information

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Abdou Tsimbila: 10.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Antrell Charlton: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyle Rose: 6.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Khalil Brantley: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jhamir Brickus: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anwar Gill: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rokas Jocius: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Fordham vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank
254th 71.8 Points Scored 78.8 95th
165th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd
126th 37.8 Rebounds 36.1 211th
33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th
212th 7.2 3pt Made 9.3 50th
197th 13.3 Assists 16.7 41st
337th 14.3 Turnovers 9.7 41st

