The La Salle Explorers (9-3, 0-0 A-10) meet a fellow A-10 squad, the Fordham Rams (5-7, 0-0 A-10), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via USA.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Fordham vs. La Salle Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: USA

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fordham Players to Watch

Abdou Tsimbila: 10.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Japhet Medor: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Joshua Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Antrell Charlton: 5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Rose: 6.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle Players to Watch

Khalil Brantley: 16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Anwar Gill: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daeshon Shepherd: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Rokas Jocius: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fordham vs. La Salle Stat Comparison

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG La Salle AVG La Salle Rank 254th 71.8 Points Scored 78.8 95th 165th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd 126th 37.8 Rebounds 36.1 211th 33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.9 279th 212th 7.2 3pt Made 9.3 50th 197th 13.3 Assists 16.7 41st 337th 14.3 Turnovers 9.7 41st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.