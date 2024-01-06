The Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) are at home in A-10 action against the La Salle Explorers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Rams are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Fordham vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fordham -4.5 145.5

Fordham vs La Salle Betting Records & Stats

The Rams are 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

La Salle has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Fordham (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 5.3% less often than La Salle (5-7-0) this year.

Fordham vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 7 63.6% 76.2 152.9 73.9 146 142.1 La Salle 5 41.7% 76.7 152.9 72.1 146 142.5

Additional Fordham vs La Salle Insights & Trends

The Rams put up just 4.1 more points per game (76.2) than the Explorers give up (72.1).

When Fordham totals more than 72.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Explorers' 76.7 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 73.9 the Rams allow.

La Salle has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 73.9 points.

Fordham vs. La Salle Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 4-7-0 3-2 8-3-0 La Salle 5-7-0 1-2 6-6-0

Fordham vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham La Salle 18-2 Home Record 8-8 6-5 Away Record 5-8 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

