Will Fresno State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Fresno State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Fresno State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-2 NR NR 209

Fresno State's best wins

Fresno State's signature win this season came on December 29 in a 71-67 victory against the San Diego Toreros. Against San Diego, Isaiah Pope led the team by tallying 13 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on November 21

61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 327/RPI) on December 15

89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on December 9

87-68 at home over Morgan State (No. 342/RPI) on November 15

79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on December 5

Fresno State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Fresno State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Fresno State has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 16 games remaining this season, including none against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Fresno St's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Fresno State's next game

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV Channel: MW Network

