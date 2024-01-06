2024 NCAA Bracketology: Fresno State March Madness Odds | January 8
Will Fresno State be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Fresno State's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How Fresno State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-8
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|209
Fresno State's best wins
Fresno State's signature win this season came on December 29 in a 71-67 victory against the San Diego Toreros. Against San Diego, Isaiah Pope led the team by tallying 13 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 81-76 over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on November 21
- 61-58 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 327/RPI) on December 15
- 89-56 at home over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on December 9
- 87-68 at home over Morgan State (No. 342/RPI) on November 15
- 79-67 at home over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on December 5
Fresno State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Fresno State is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Fresno State has drawn the 140th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 16 games remaining this season, including none against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.
- Glancing at Fresno St's upcoming schedule, it has one game left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Fresno State's next game
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
- TV Channel: MW Network
