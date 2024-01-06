Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 6?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Garnet Hathaway a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway has scored in four of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Hathaway has no points on the power play.
- Hathaway's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 120 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|1/2/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:33
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:17
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
