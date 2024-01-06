Can we count on George Washington to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How George Washington ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 1-1 NR NR 160

George Washington's best wins

George Washington's best win of the season came against the Hofstra Pride, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to the RPI. George Washington captured the 71-60 home win on November 14. James Bishop was the leading scorer in the signature win over Hofstra, posting 28 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

79-67 at home over New Hampshire (No. 128/RPI) on November 18

84-82 on the road over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on January 6

81-71 over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on November 26

99-94 over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on November 24

69-63 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on December 30

George Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

George Washington has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Revolutionaries have seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

George Washington has been given the 331st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Revolutionaries' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

GW's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

George Washington's next game

Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

