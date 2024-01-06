2024 NCAA Bracketology: George Washington March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on George Washington to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How George Washington ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|160
George Washington's best wins
George Washington's best win of the season came against the Hofstra Pride, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to the RPI. George Washington captured the 71-60 home win on November 14. James Bishop was the leading scorer in the signature win over Hofstra, posting 28 points with five rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 79-67 at home over New Hampshire (No. 128/RPI) on November 18
- 84-82 on the road over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on January 6
- 81-71 over Delaware (No. 189/RPI) on November 26
- 99-94 over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on November 24
- 69-63 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on December 30
George Washington's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- George Washington has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).
- Based on the RPI, the Revolutionaries have seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- George Washington has been given the 331st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Glancing at the Revolutionaries' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- GW's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
George Washington's next game
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Davidson Wildcats
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
