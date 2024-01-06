What are Georgetown's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Georgetown ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-3 NR NR 229

Georgetown's best wins

Georgetown's best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 158) in the RPI. Georgetown took home the 72-68 in overtime win on the road on December 16. Drew Fielder, as the leading scorer in the victory over Notre Dame, amassed 16 points, while Rowan Brumbaugh was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

88-81 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on November 25

69-67 at home over Merrimack (No. 195/RPI) on November 29

68-65 at home over DePaul (No. 242/RPI) on January 6

88-83 at home over American (No. 273/RPI) on November 19

94-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 294/RPI) on November 7

Georgetown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

Georgetown has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

The Hoyas have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Hoyas have seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Georgetown faces the 182nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Hoyas have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Georgetown's 15 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgetown's next game

Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Seton Hall Pirates Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

