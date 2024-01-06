Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be matching up versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 125-121 win over the Spurs, Antetokounmpo totaled 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.0 30.0 Rebounds 12.5 11.4 13.0 Assists 6.5 5.9 7.7 PRA -- 48.3 50.7 PR -- 42.4 43



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 20.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

The Bucks average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 109.9 points per game, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 23.8 assists per contest, the Rockets are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 39 26 17 3 1 0 0

