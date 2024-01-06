Can we count on Gonzaga to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Gonzaga ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 24 25 80

Gonzaga's best wins

When Gonzaga took down the Syracuse Orange, the No. 19 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-57 on November 21, it was its signature win of the season. Dusty Stromer was the top scorer in the signature victory over Syracuse, dropping 15 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on November 10

89-76 over USC (No. 96/RPI) on December 2

100-76 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on December 20

101-74 at home over San Diego (No. 171/RPI) on January 6

69-65 over UCLA (No. 249/RPI) on November 23

Gonzaga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Gonzaga has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Gonzaga is playing the 73rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 13 games remaining this year, including 10 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records north of .500.

Of Gonzaga's 13 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Gonzaga's next game

Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Santa Clara Broncos vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ESPN

