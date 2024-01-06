2024 NCAA Bracketology: Gonzaga March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on Gonzaga to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Gonzaga ranks
|Record
|WCC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|2-0
|24
|25
|80
Gonzaga's best wins
When Gonzaga took down the Syracuse Orange, the No. 19 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-57 on November 21, it was its signature win of the season. Dusty Stromer was the top scorer in the signature victory over Syracuse, dropping 15 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 86-71 at home over Yale (No. 81/RPI) on November 10
- 89-76 over USC (No. 96/RPI) on December 2
- 100-76 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on December 20
- 101-74 at home over San Diego (No. 171/RPI) on January 6
- 69-65 over UCLA (No. 249/RPI) on November 23
Gonzaga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Gonzaga has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one), but also has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Gonzaga is playing the 73rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 13 games remaining this year, including 10 against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records north of .500.
- Of Gonzaga's 13 remaining games this year, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Gonzaga's next game
- Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: ESPN
