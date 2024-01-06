Saturday's contest that pits the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) against the San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) at McCarthey Athletic Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-66 in favor of Gonzaga, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 81, San Diego 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Gonzaga vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-15.0)

Gonzaga (-15.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Gonzaga's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, while San Diego's is 5-8-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-7-0 and the Toreros are 7-6-0. Gonzaga is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while San Diego has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 83.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while allowing 67.8 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +223 scoring differential overall.

Gonzaga wins the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. It collects 42.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.1 per contest.

Gonzaga hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Bulldogs rank 46th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 38th in college basketball, allowing 82.7 points per 100 possessions.

Gonzaga has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (163rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (256th in college basketball).

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros put up 72.7 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per contest (215th in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

San Diego pulls down 37.4 rebounds per game (145th in college basketball), compared to the 36.6 of its opponents.

San Diego makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

San Diego forces 13.1 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (311th in college basketball).

