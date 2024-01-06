How to Watch Gonzaga vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) will visit the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Toreros allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga is 10-0 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Toreros are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
- The 83.7 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.3 more points than the Toreros give up (72.4).
- Gonzaga has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.
San Diego Stats Insights
- The Toreros are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, San Diego has a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.
- The Toreros are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 26th.
- The Toreros' 72.7 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- San Diego is 9-4 when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (84.8).
- The Bulldogs surrendered 69.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
- Gonzaga averaged 7.4 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.9% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 40.0%).
San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- San Diego scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 on the road.
- The Toreros allowed fewer points at home (75.9 per game) than on the road (86.5) last season.
- San Diego made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.3%).
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 100-76
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|San Diego State
|L 84-74
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|Pepperdine
|W 86-60
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|San Diego
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|1/18/2024
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
San Diego Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Fresno State
|L 71-67
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Westcliff
|W 78-65
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 81-70
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Gonzaga
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|San Francisco
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|Pepperdine
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
