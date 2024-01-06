The San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) will visit the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Toreros allow to opponents.
  • Gonzaga is 10-0 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
  • The 83.7 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.3 more points than the Toreros give up (72.4).
  • Gonzaga has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Stats Insights

  • The Toreros are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, San Diego has a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 26th.
  • The Toreros' 72.7 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • San Diego is 9-4 when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (84.8).
  • The Bulldogs surrendered 69.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
  • Gonzaga averaged 7.4 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.9% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 40.0%).

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • San Diego scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 on the road.
  • The Toreros allowed fewer points at home (75.9 per game) than on the road (86.5) last season.
  • San Diego made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Jackson State W 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 San Diego State L 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/4/2024 Pepperdine W 86-60 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/6/2024 San Diego - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/11/2024 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
1/18/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

San Diego Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Fresno State L 71-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/31/2023 Westcliff W 78-65 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/4/2024 Saint Mary's (CA) L 81-70 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Gonzaga - McCarthey Athletic Center
1/11/2024 San Francisco - Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/13/2024 Pepperdine - Jenny Craig Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.