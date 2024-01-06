The San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) will visit the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Gonzaga Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Toreros allow to opponents.

Gonzaga is 10-0 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Toreros are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 13th.

The 83.7 points per game the Bulldogs average are 11.3 more points than the Toreros give up (72.4).

Gonzaga has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 72.4 points.

San Diego Stats Insights

The Toreros are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, San Diego has a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.7% from the field.

The Toreros are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 26th.

The Toreros' 72.7 points per game are just 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

San Diego is 9-4 when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gonzaga scored 92.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (84.8).

The Bulldogs surrendered 69.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.

Gonzaga averaged 7.4 threes per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 2.9% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 40.0%).

San Diego Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego scored 76.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 on the road.

The Toreros allowed fewer points at home (75.9 per game) than on the road (86.5) last season.

San Diego made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.3%).

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Jackson State W 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center 12/29/2023 San Diego State L 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/4/2024 Pepperdine W 86-60 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/6/2024 San Diego - McCarthey Athletic Center 1/11/2024 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center 1/18/2024 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

San Diego Upcoming Schedule