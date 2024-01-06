The San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. San Diego matchup.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline San Diego Moneyline

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Gonzaga has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

San Diego has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this year.

Toreros games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this year.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Gonzaga is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much higher than its computer rankings (28th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have had the 35th-biggest change this season, falling from +2200 at the beginning to +3500.

Gonzaga has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.