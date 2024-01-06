Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) versus the San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC), at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gonzaga Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank 26th 84.3 Points Scored 72.9 232nd 95th 67.1 Points Allowed 72.4 219th 12th 43.5 Rebounds 38.2 113th 20th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th 281st 6.4 3pt Made 6.9 237th 69th 15.8 Assists 12.8 232nd 131st 11.3 Turnovers 13.2 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.