Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) versus the San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC), at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gonzaga Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

Gonzaga Rank Gonzaga AVG San Diego AVG San Diego Rank
26th 84.3 Points Scored 72.9 232nd
95th 67.1 Points Allowed 72.4 219th
12th 43.5 Rebounds 38.2 113th
20th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 8.5 230th
281st 6.4 3pt Made 6.9 237th
69th 15.8 Assists 12.8 232nd
131st 11.3 Turnovers 13.2 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.