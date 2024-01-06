Gonzaga vs. San Diego January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC schedule includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) versus the San Diego Toreros (9-4, 0-0 WCC), at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Anton Watson: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Graham Ike: 14.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Nembhard: 12.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Hickman: 12.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Braden Huff: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jimmy Oladokun Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Gonzaga vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|Gonzaga Rank
|Gonzaga AVG
|San Diego AVG
|San Diego Rank
|26th
|84.3
|Points Scored
|72.9
|232nd
|95th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|219th
|12th
|43.5
|Rebounds
|38.2
|113th
|20th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|281st
|6.4
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|69th
|15.8
|Assists
|12.8
|232nd
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
