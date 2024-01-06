The San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) are heavy underdogs (+23.5) as they look to break a three-game road slide when they take on the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has a point total of 156.5.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -23.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gonzaga vs San Diego Betting Records & Stats

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

Gonzaga has played as a favorite of -3000 or more once this season and won that game.

The Bulldogs have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego is 5-8-0 against the spread this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Toreros the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +1200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Diego has a 7.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 4 33.3% 83.7 156.4 67.8 140.2 153.1 San Diego 2 15.4% 72.7 156.4 72.4 140.2 145.9

Additional Gonzaga vs San Diego Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 11.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Toreros give up (72.4).

Gonzaga has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 9-2 record overall when putting up more than 72.4 points.

The Toreros score an average of 72.7 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

San Diego is 4-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 67.8 points.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 4-8-0 1-3 5-7-0 San Diego 5-8-0 0-0 7-6-0

Gonzaga vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gonzaga San Diego 14-1 Home Record 8-9 7-2 Away Record 3-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

