Saturday's contest at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) squaring off against the Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 73-68 win for Oakland, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Green Bay vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Green Bay 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Oakland (-5.5)

Oakland (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Oakland has gone 11-5-0 against the spread, while Green Bay's ATS record this season is 9-5-0. The Golden Grizzlies have hit the over in 10 games, while Phoenix games have gone over six times. Oakland is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games, while Green Bay has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix put up 66.3 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (57th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential.

Green Bay wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 33.4 rebounds per game, 317th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.9.

Green Bay hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents.

Green Bay has committed 3.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.9 (196th in college basketball) while forcing 8.8 (359th in college basketball).

