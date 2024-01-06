How to Watch Green Bay vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Wright State vs Purdue Fort Wayne (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Milwaukee vs Detroit Mercy (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
Green Bay Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.5% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Green Bay has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 196th.
- The Phoenix score an average of 66.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Golden Grizzlies give up.
- Green Bay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.
Green Bay Home & Away Comparison
- At home Green Bay is putting up 72.9 points per game, 12.5 more than it is averaging away (60.4).
- At home, the Phoenix allow 59.6 points per game. Away, they give up 69.4.
- Green Bay knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (29.8%).
Green Bay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|W 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-61
|Resch Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 69-51
|Calihan Hall
|1/6/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/10/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Resch Center
