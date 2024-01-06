The Green Bay Phoenix (9-7, 4-1 Horizon League) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.5% the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Green Bay has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.5% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 196th.

The Phoenix score an average of 66.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.4 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Green Bay has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 75.4 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home Green Bay is putting up 72.9 points per game, 12.5 more than it is averaging away (60.4).

At home, the Phoenix allow 59.6 points per game. Away, they give up 69.4.

Green Bay knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than away (29.8%).

