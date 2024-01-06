What are Green Bay's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-8 4-2 NR NR 215

Green Bay's best wins

When Green Bay beat the Wright State Raiders, who are ranked No. 157 in the RPI, on December 29 by a score of 88-77, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Wright State was Elijah Jones, who dropped 12 points with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

64-51 at home over St. Thomas (No. 191/RPI) on November 25

70-68 on the road over UIC (No. 193/RPI) on December 12

70-58 at home over Milwaukee (No. 231/RPI) on December 2

54-53 on the road over Montana State (No. 286/RPI) on November 20

78-61 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 31

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, the Phoenix have four losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Green Bay is facing the 251st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Phoenix have 14 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Green Bay has 14 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars vs. Green Bay Phoenix

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Green Bay Phoenix Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

