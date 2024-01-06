Will Green Bay be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Green Bay's complete tournament resume.

How Green Bay ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 5-0 NR NR 36

Green Bay's best wins

Green Bay defeated the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays, 65-53, on November 16, in its signature win of the season. Maddy Schreiber tallied a team-best 14 points with five rebounds and two assists in the contest versus Creighton.

Next best wins

59-48 over Washington State (No. 24/RPI) on November 25

85-72 at home over Cleveland State (No. 94/RPI) on December 30

72-46 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 95/RPI) on January 1

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 124/RPI) on November 11

75-63 on the road over Wright State (No. 138/RPI) on January 7

Green Bay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Green Bay has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Green Bay has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Green Bay is playing the 76th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Phoenix have 15 games remaining this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and five against teams with records over .500.

Green Bay has 15 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Green Bay's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Youngstown State Penguins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

