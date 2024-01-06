Should you wager on Henri Jokiharju to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.

Jokiharju averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 6-1 12/31/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 5-1 12/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:42 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-1

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

