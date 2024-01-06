Will Henry Thrun Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 6?
Can we anticipate Henry Thrun scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Thrun stats and insights
- Thrun is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Thrun has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thrun recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 2-1
|1/2/2024
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|L 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.