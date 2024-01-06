The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
  • In games Indiana shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
  • The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.
  • The Hoosiers score 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
  • Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Ohio State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 51st.
  • The Buckeyes' 79.1 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.
  • When Ohio State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 11-1.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
  • The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.2).
  • Indiana averaged 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
  • At home, Ohio State sunk 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia W 78-75 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers W 76-72 Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/10/2024 Wisconsin - Value City Arena
1/15/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

